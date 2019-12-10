New Delhi: Despite being out of action, former India captain MS Dhoni manages to make headlines everywhere he goes.

This time, Dhoni is going viral after he was recently spotted at an event singing an iconic Hindi song. In the video, Dhoni can be seen singing the classic Bollywood number ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ from the 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie.

The video was initially posted by sports journalist Boria Majumdar on his Twitter handle and since then has been shared extensively by his fans. As Dhoni sings, the crowd can be seen listening intently to him and applauding him. Here is the video:

As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else. pic.twitter.com/XQ3ETPiCjw — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 9, 2019

Well, Dhoni seems to be a huge fan of old Bollywood songs as he was spotted singing the classics on previous occasions too. Earlier this month, a video of him singing ‘Jab koi baat’ at afriends’ gathering had also gone viral

Of late, Dhoni has stayed away from the pitch but he has kept himself busy with numerous activities and events. Dhoni was last spotted in the Indian dressing room after the Virat Kohli-led side’s victory over South Africa in the third Test of the three-match series at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

He was recently spotted batting in the nets against Jharkhand U-23 bowlers and has been working on his fitness to be ready for a strong return.