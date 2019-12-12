Manali: As Himachal Pradesh’s Manali experienced season’s first snowfall on Thursday, tourists rushed to the picturesque Himalayan town, to have a taste of the winter wonderland. Nearby spots of Shimla too, were wrapped in a blanket of snow cover, bringing cheer to tourists.

Manali, which saw a low of 1.8 degree, experienced more than four cm of snow. As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started reaching Shimla’s nearby places like Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda.

Netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of the first snowfall:

Fresh SNOWFALL in Manali and Dhundhi areas of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/SIA4hwnoIZ — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) December 12, 2019

However, the snow created inconvenience too as some of the tourist spots in the upper Shimla district were cut off after snow piled on roads. Hills overlooking Manali like Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been experiencing moderate snow since late Wednesday, said the Meteorological Department official.

“The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Chamba districts have been experiencing snowfall, while mid and lower hills are experiencing rain,” the official said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti have also experienced snowfall and they saw a low of minus 0.9 degrees and minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Dharamsala recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Traffic movement beyond Dhalli, 10 km from Shimla, was suspended partially as a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road was under a thick blanket of snow.

(With Agency inputs)