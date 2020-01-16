New Delhi: A wedding took place at the royal kitchen of the Lahore Fort recently. The news created much flutter in Pakistan media as the site is recognised as an endangered monument. However, all those noises got drowned out when Geo news covered the news with its royal touch. Geo News reporter Amin Hafeez, who rose to fame after he interviewed a cow, is at it again. He can be seen wielding a sword in front of the camera while giving his piece to camera, clad in royal attire. The video went viral in no time.

Here’s the video

Here is the final cut… as received from my friend Amin Hafeez himself. This is Cool 😎 https://t.co/WmNQItByQS pic.twitter.com/DAepMjiS0U — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) January 15, 2020

Here’s why people are revelling

If you ever tend to categorize the journalist reporting with a staggering sense of humor, starting with…

– Good one

– Excellent one

– Marvelous one

– Than comes Amin Hafeez!@geonews_urdu #AminHafeez pic.twitter.com/As9FlWesH8 — Captain ZAK (@i_captainzak) January 14, 2020

Here’s Amin Hafeez’s previous viral video of interviewing a buffalo.

Amin Hafeez is darling, #Unstoppable The only thing is he doesn’t know the difference between a buffalo and a cow.

😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😜😜😜 https://t.co/Y0HqQo1knN — Mickey Gill (@Micks_it) May 4, 2017

Not only in Pakistan, the reporter, it seems, has global fandom.