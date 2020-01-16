New Delhi: A wedding took place at the royal kitchen of the Lahore Fort recently. The news created much flutter in Pakistan media as the site is recognised as an endangered monument. However, all those noises got drowned out when Geo news covered the news with its royal touch. Geo News reporter Amin Hafeez, who rose to fame after he interviewed a cow, is at it again. He can be seen wielding a sword in front of the camera while giving his piece to camera, clad in royal attire. The video went viral in no time.
Not only in Pakistan, the reporter, it seems, has global fandom.