Passengers on the flight do weird things and often we have seen the videos and pictures that made its way to social media. Recently, a video of a man has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen using his feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment options. The video was shared by Alafair Burke’s friend, who is not on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen swiping through the in-flight entertainment device that is mounted on the aeroplane wall.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. (sic)”

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

The video was shared on Monday and since then it has gone viral on social media. The tweet has received 32,722 retweets and 152,573 likes so far.

Many netizens have found the video disturbing and slammed the passenger for using the feet. One user wrote, “This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter.” While the other commented, “People in first-class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck.”

This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter. — laney (@misslaneym) July 16, 2019

People leave the house and lose their damn minds. — Coddiwomple (@wildjaden) July 16, 2019

This is exactly why Naomi Campbell wipes down everything she touches on a plane. I’m following her advice cuz these people are nasty. 😷 pic.twitter.com/h3aOEH3OZV — Rasheedah Najieb ♊️🐝🧘🏾‍♀️ (@sheedahsunshine) July 15, 2019

People in first class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 16, 2019

I wipe it all down, including the arm rests, the tray table, the seat, and sometimes the back seat pocket. I am still reeling from the video. I need to sit down and rethink life🤢 — Keni (@KeniLF) July 16, 2019

I don’t like to fly because I don’t like the smell of strangers. If this happened in my presence I think I would open a side door and jump out. — CK (@cmkinmia) July 16, 2019

