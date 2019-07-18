Passengers on the flight do weird things and often we have seen the videos and pictures that made its way to social media. Recently, a video of a man has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen using his feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment options. The video was shared by Alafair Burke’s friend, who is not on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen swiping through the in-flight entertainment device that is mounted on the aeroplane wall.
Sharing the video, she wrote, “My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. (sic)”
Watch the video here:
The video was shared on Monday and since then it has gone viral on social media. The tweet has received 32,722 retweets and 152,573 likes so far.
Many netizens have found the video disturbing and slammed the passenger for using the feet. One user wrote, “This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter.” While the other commented, “People in first-class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck.”
Check Twitter reactions here:
Let us know what do you think of this video.