It is very often for celebrities to get mobbed by their fans whenever they go out to dine or for a stroll. The recent target was the De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. She was out at the popular Mumbai eatery and as soon as she stepped out of the food outlet, she was mobbed by street urchins who kept pestering her for money. However, the behaviour of the street kids definitely made her uncomfortable. She was spotted by the paparazzi and soon the video of the incident made its way to social media. In the video, Rakul seems annoyed by the behaviour of urchins who tried to take money from her pocket.

In the video, Rakul can be seen donning a floral green jumpsuit teamed up with sunglasses and minimal makeup. In the video, she escapes to her car after her member of her team came to her rescue. The video has now gone viral.

Netizens soon started pouring comments and suggested her to get a bodyguard. One user wrote, “OMG…Poor her!! She really SHOULD hire a bodyguard.” While the other commented, “I will support Rakul or any person at this situation. Its not about giving money, i personally don’t support begging as well as child labor. But those kids are touching her body and no matter rich or poor this is annoying. Just because i own some money doesn’t mean i have to pay them in this way..and as a celebrity if she paid money to them this will definitely creat a wrong impression for other poor kids and they will try to follow the same behaviour for others also.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in De De Pyaar De along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She will be next seen in Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan along with Ritesh Deshmukh.