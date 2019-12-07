New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is winning hearts online, after he risked his own life to save a passenger from being run over by a train at Thane station.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, when constable Anil Kumar was on duty on platform no 7 when he saw a man jumping on to the railway track in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform. However, when the man is about to get to the other platform, a train comes up at the station following which he froze after he saw people on the platform screaming.

Displaying presence of mind and without caring for his own safety, Anil Kumar jumped on the tracks, hauled the man up the platform and then managed to step aside seconds away from being run over by a train.

A video of this brave act, which is going viral was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. After the incident went viral, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaj Sutar said the constable will be recommended for a suitable award.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train's way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, netizens are hailing Anil Kumar as a hero and demanding a befitting award for his bravery. One user tweeted to the Rail Ministy saying, ”This is also an act of selflessness and devotion to duty, plz honour the constable and please mention his good work at the platform notice board which could motivate few people”.

@RailMinIndia this is also an act of selflessness and devotion to duty, plz honour the constable and please mention his good work at the platform notice board which could motivate few people. — Puneet Tyagi🇮🇳 (@puneet89tyagi) December 5, 2019

Hats off to Mr. Anil Kr. pic.twitter.com/8hG0a1adA8 — True Indian (@NaiveBharat1) December 6, 2019

Salute Anil Kumarji..for your duty beyond duty. — Pranav Kapadne (@pranavvsbeast) December 6, 2019

You are the real hero Mr. Anil not the reel one who we watch everyday. Kudos to you. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal plz reward him to the best as you can and set an example for the thankless job he is doing… — Shikhar Gaur🇮🇳 (@ShikharGaur9) December 6, 2019

Many Twitter users also reprimanded the careless behaviour of the passenger and said that he should be punished for trying to cross the tracks illegally.

The man who was carelessly trying to cross railway track should get a prison sentence for at least a month. — VIJAY (@VDalal1074) December 5, 2019

Police constable shouldn't have risked his life for that careless man. That careless man deserved to be killed 😡 — Shubham Thakur (@T_shub15) December 6, 2019

@RailMinIndia Great commitment in saving human life with great presence of mind. Please punish and penalize the person crossing rail line illegally. This could have resulted in loss of two lives. — Ashish Tripathi (@changeisgood06) December 6, 2019

The careless man should be given a tight slap and penalised. — Ironman (@Jinki_Boli) December 5, 2019

A similar incident was witnessed in Mumbai last year when an RPF personnel saved a woman passenger from being run over by a local train at Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai.