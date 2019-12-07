New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is winning hearts online, after he risked his own life to save a passenger from being run over by a train at Thane station.
The incident happened on Tuesday night, when constable Anil Kumar was on duty on platform no 7 when he saw a man jumping on to the railway track in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform. However, when the man is about to get to the other platform, a train comes up at the station following which he froze after he saw people on the platform screaming.
Displaying presence of mind and without caring for his own safety, Anil Kumar jumped on the tracks, hauled the man up the platform and then managed to step aside seconds away from being run over by a train.
A video of this brave act, which is going viral was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. After the incident went viral, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaj Sutar said the constable will be recommended for a suitable award.
Meanwhile, netizens are hailing Anil Kumar as a hero and demanding a befitting award for his bravery. One user tweeted to the Rail Ministy saying, ”This is also an act of selflessness and devotion to duty, plz honour the constable and please mention his good work at the platform notice board which could motivate few people”.
Many Twitter users also reprimanded the careless behaviour of the passenger and said that he should be punished for trying to cross the tracks illegally.
A similar incident was witnessed in Mumbai last year when an RPF personnel saved a woman passenger from being run over by a local train at Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai.