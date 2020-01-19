Moscow: To mark Vladimir Putin’s 20-year tenure as Russian president, Kremlin’s Press service recently released a video showing Putin dancing to a folk song with former US President George W Bush.

The archival footage that has surfaced now, was shot in Sochi way back in 2008.

As per reports, the two world leaders were seen swaying to a Russian folk song called Sudarynya-Barynya (‘Lady – Landlady’) along with a folk ensemble.

The video footage shows Putin dancing on the stage while Bush dances separately with a female member of the folk troupe. After the dancing gets over, the two leaders proceed to the dinner table and shake hands with each other.

Watch the video here:

Archive footage of Putin and Bush dancing to Russian folk song pic.twitter.com/8iLfs2Qk9b — RT (@RT_com) January 15, 2020

As per a report by the Euro News, a press conference was held after the dance party where then-president Bush said, “I’m only happy that our press corps didn’t see me trying to dance the dance that I was asked to do.”

Responding to him, Putin cheekily replied, “We were able to see that you are a brilliant dancer,” to which Bush responded, “We’ll leave it at that.”