New Delhi: A video of young Russian military cadets singing Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song Aye Watan has created waves on the internet, making Indians emotional.

The video shows Russians cadets lip-syncing the patriotic song at an event in Moscow and Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, also made an appearance in the clip as he sang along with the cadets.

The 27-second clip shared on Twitter by news agency ANI went viral in no time and people all over have hailed and appreciated the Russian troop. The clip has been viewed by over 107,000 times so far and has amassed over 5000 retweets.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Humko Teri Kasam” was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and was from the 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’. The movie was based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and starred Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra.

The clip made Indians emotional and many said that they experienced a sense of pride after watching the video. Twitter users lauded the “brotherhood” between India and Russia and said that they got “goosebumps” after watching the video.

Here are some of the comments:

Vande Matram…Indo-Russian brothers always who deeply respect and love each other — Priyanka Pandey (@Priyank15356807) November 30, 2019

This is really so tearful 😢even to listen to this song! And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times! — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019

Always felt Goosebumps 🙏🏼🇮🇳🙏🏼 — Abhishek singh Vasist (@Abhi_shake551) November 30, 2019

It's a very very proud moment of #indians that the Russian Military Cadets were singing a periotic song which was sang by legend Mohammed Rafi. #IndianArmy #Russian 👍👍 — Ranjan Kumar Bose (@RanjanKumarBos5) November 30, 2019