New Delhi: A video of young Russian military cadets singing Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song Aye Watan has created waves on the internet, making Indians emotional.
The video shows Russians cadets lip-syncing the patriotic song at an event in Moscow and Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, also made an appearance in the clip as he sang along with the cadets.
The 27-second clip shared on Twitter by news agency ANI went viral in no time and people all over have hailed and appreciated the Russian troop. The clip has been viewed by over 107,000 times so far and has amassed over 5000 retweets.
Watch the video here:
The famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Humko Teri Kasam” was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and was from the 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’. The movie was based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and starred Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra.
The clip made Indians emotional and many said that they experienced a sense of pride after watching the video. Twitter users lauded the “brotherhood” between India and Russia and said that they got “goosebumps” after watching the video.
Here are some of the comments: