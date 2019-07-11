Television’s dusky beauty Nia Sharma is currently in Indore for her work commitments. Taking out time from her hectic schedule, she went to take a stroll on the streets of the city and thought of trying the fire paan. She recently took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen trying the paan. In the clip, she initially looks scared to take the pan due to the fire on it and then she wide opens her mouth and the paan vendor puts the lighted paan inside her mouth. Well, her expressions will definitely give you a good laugh and motivate you also to try it.

Sharing the hilarious video, she wrote, “Twist with the PAAN!! It’s Paan!! #indore (sic)”

The video has fetched over three lakh views and still counting.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Twist with the PAAN!! It’s 🔥 Paan!! #indore A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:15am PDT



Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her hot pictures in a white t-shirt and bold red lips. She completed her look with a big pair of sunglasses and styled her hair in souble bun hairstyle. She captioned her picture as, “White.. White.. white…. Good to GO!”. It seems like the sensuous actor loves wearing white as most of the pictures are in that colour.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nia rose to popularity with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2. She was last seen on the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan.