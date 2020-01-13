Lawrenceville: This break-in was definitely one of a kind! In a bizarre incident, a thief first broke into a restaurant, cooked a meal for himself and then caught a nap before leaving the restaurant.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 25 at the Taco Bell located in Lawrenceville and the police have been trying to catch hold of the man ever since. Last week, the Gwinnett County Police posted a video of the incident on Twitter, asking the public for assistance.

“On Christmas morning, a man broke into a local fast food restaurant, prepared some food, and eventually took a nap. This occurred at the Taco Bell at 4880 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville”, Gwinnett County Police Department wrote.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows an African-American man, dressed in black sweat pants, climb through the drive-thru window early on Christmas morning. Next, he turned on the fryers, made himself a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor. He woke up three hours later and made off with a laptop and tablet.

Watch the video here:

On Christmas morning, a man broke into a local fast food restaurant, prepared some food, and eventually took a nap. This occurred at the Taco Bell, 4880 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. Do you know him? @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 Details: https://t.co/MObs5TUmeV pic.twitter.com/CD6YC8Jz0a — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 8, 2020