Tehran: A 13-year-old boy who lost his father in the Iran plane crash last week, remembered his dad and the life lessons he imparted, in an emotional speech.

On Thursday, a memorial service was held at Carleton University in Canada, where his father Mansour Pourjam, earned his biology degree and later went on to work as a dental technician in Ottawa. During the memorial, his son Ryan Pourjam, came forward and gave a moving speech about staying positive, even during the darkest of times.

“I can’t remember a single moment in my life where Mansour, my dad, had any trace of negativity in his voice or actions. He’d always tell me to stay positive through the dark times and through the good, when we’d get stuck in traffic or when I couldn’t get the coffee that I wanted,” Ryan said.

Here’s the full speech:

While so many of us struggle to find the words to express our sadness over the many lives lost in last week's horrific plane crash, 13-year-old Ryan — who lost his beloved father, Mansour — shows unbelievable poise in the face of extreme tragedy. We can all learn from Ryan. pic.twitter.com/L5fePoKiKN — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) January 16, 2020

“I don’t want to talk about the bad things. Because I know that if my dad was alive and if someone else died in the crash and that he was right here giving a speech, he wouldn’t talk about the bad stuff. I won’t,” the boy continued.

“He was amazing, and we loved each other,” he added.

Ryan, you are incredible. I’m sorry this happened. I trust your dad’s words will comfort you and strengthen you throughout your life. Your heartfelt words are inspiring. — Jess (@jessskoog) January 16, 2020

His father Mansour was one of 176 passengers killed on January 8 when Iran shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 outside Tehran amid heightened tensions with the U.S. government after the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.