New Delhi: An adorable video of a baby has surfaced on the internet, which is making people go aww! The video is of a little girl eating her first ice cream, which is warming hearts all over.

The video was captured by 9-month-old Blakely’s mother Brittani Jernigan, when she and her husband went out for an ice cream treat. The clip shows Blakely, taking a lick of the dessert and then grabbing it with both her hands only to devour it. Meanwhile, her parents are laughing and urging her to let it go.

The video was first shared on TikTok and is now making the rounds on other social media accounts. Watch it here:

“I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do stuff like that. My husband was giving her bites, so her back was to me, but I heard him laughing at her faces, and he gave her a lick of the ice cream. I was like, ‘Turn her around so I can see!’ And I was laughing and thought ‘I should record this,” Brittani told TODAY.

The baby’s reaction might have gone viral, but Jernigan said that she and her husband are used to Blakely’s extreme facial expressions. They also said that they never expected that the video would go viral, saying that they captured the moment for their friends and family.