New Delhi: Remember the famous dancing traffic cop Ranjit Singh, who had gone viral after he was caught managing traffic in a unique dancing style in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district? Well, he inspired many and one of them is a traffic cop in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Emulating the same technique, a 35-year-old traffic police official in Raipur is going viral after he was seen controlling traffic with his brilliant dance steps at various junctions of the city. Clad in white uniform, Mohammed Mohsin Sheikh moves and grooves on the intersections and uses fun flair to direct the flow of traffic.