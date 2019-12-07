New Delhi: Remember the famous dancing traffic cop Ranjit Singh, who had gone viral after he was caught managing traffic in a unique dancing style in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district? Well, he inspired many and one of them is a traffic cop in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Emulating the same technique, a 35-year-old traffic police official in Raipur is going viral after he was seen controlling traffic with his brilliant dance steps at various junctions of the city. Clad in white uniform, Mohammed Mohsin Sheikh moves and grooves on the intersections and uses fun flair to direct the flow of traffic.

Appreciating the move, ASP Raipur said, “DSP (Traffic) observed that cops in Indore-Mumbai control traffic through dance and are appreciated. As an experiment, we are training ten cops here, who are being posted at ten main intersections. We are getting a positive response. It will also help these cops to stay fit.”

38-year-old Ranjit Singh had first grabbed the attention of the people for his Michael Jackson-style dance moves on the road while manning the traffic. He had become a social media sensation with nearly 50,000 people following his activities on Facebook.

In a similar manner, an MBA student in Indore,emerged as an inspiration after a video with her interesting dance moves replicating efforts of Indore cop Ranjeet Singh surfaced on the internet.

 

 

 

 

 

 