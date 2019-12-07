Emulating the same technique, a 35-year-old traffic police official in Raipur is going viral after he was seen controlling traffic with his brilliant dance steps at various junctions of the city. Clad in white uniform, Mohammed Mohsin Sheikh moves and grooves on the intersections and uses fun flair to direct the flow of traffic.
“I enjoy my duty to the fullest. I once saw a viral video of Madhya Pradesh’s Ranjit Singh [traffic cop] and liked how the public follows his instructions and traffic is managed smoothly by him”, he told ANI.
His innovative way of managing traffic has also won him applauds from his seniors and social media users. Watch the video here:
Appreciating the move, ASP Raipur said, “DSP (Traffic) observed that cops in Indore-Mumbai control traffic through dance and are appreciated. As an experiment, we are training ten cops here, who are being posted at ten main intersections. We are getting a positive response. It will also help these cops to stay fit.”
38-year-old Ranjit Singh had first grabbed the attention of the people for his Michael Jackson-style dance moves on the road while manning the traffic. He had become a social media sensation with nearly 50,000 people following his activities on Facebook.
In a similar manner, an MBA student in Indore,emerged as an inspiration after a video with her interesting dance moves replicating efforts of Indore cop Ranjeet Singh surfaced on the internet.