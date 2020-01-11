Tenerife: You will literally have your heart in your mouth after you watch this video of a child running on the ledge of a building in Tenerife, Spain.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows a little girl climbing out from a window of a fourth-floor apartment and then walking along the ledge towards the balcony before making her way back inside the building.

The 18-second video, was tweeted by Radio presenter Jer Dixon on Tuesday, who wrote, ‘This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife… I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why’.

The video has now alarmed social media users, who are now slamming the parents for such irresponsible and careless behavior. According to a Metro report, police are looking for the parents of the little girl after the video went viral.

Here’s the video (Viewer Discretion is Advised)

This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife… I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why pic.twitter.com/Vxlps0aoYJ — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) January 6, 2020

The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times, prompting angry reactions from people all over the world. However many defended the parents saying “how many times have we turned our back for two seconds”,while another urged people “not to judge” until we “know they whole story”.

Some also slammed the person who captured the video instead of doing something about the situation.

I can’t watch. Terrifying! — Barra Best (@barrabest) January 6, 2020

I didn’t know my anxiety could reach that level! 🤯 — Ricky Moretti 🧔🏻 (@FormallyRicky) January 6, 2020

Hope this kid alright As parents your kids always be your FIRST PRIORITY Always think ahead about kids & always think negative in a sense that even slimmer chance of danger should be in your mind God bless all kids — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) January 7, 2020

Noone heard of child locks on windows? Thats scary as, hope the person filming had sent someone over first — David (@DavidLFCid) January 6, 2020

I genuinely don’t know how anyone can watch that let alone film it. If the child fell it would be something you could never unsee and would haunt you forever. I trust it all turned out ok 🙏 — Rob Ross (@gooner145) January 7, 2020

Thank God the toddler didn't fall, would have regretted watching, parents should be careful, toddlers can be difficult to take care atimes bcoz they want to try anything they watch, and are very inquisitive — Israel (@israe20) January 6, 2020

Ayoo I literally felt my heart drop when she slipped.. thank God — 🌎 This Planet Too Occupied 🚀 (@Blacstronaut) January 8, 2020

The child’s parents are believed to be holidaymakers from Finland, who do not wish to be named, as per a report by Metro News.