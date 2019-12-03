New Delhi: There is no dearth of talent in this country and the internet ensures that we take notice of such blooming talents.

Recently, a little girl’s rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar’s classic ‘Lag jaa gale’ has gone viral on the internet and people can’t help but adore the child and praise her singing skills. Though the video is a few months old, it has gone viral only now after playback singer and composer Sithara Krishnakumar shared it on December 1.

In the video, the two-year-old girl named Pragya Medha can be seen lying on the bed and singing the song effortlessly, hitting all the right notes.

Watch the video here:

Netizens have also tagged Lata Mangeshkar in the video for her to take notice of the talented child. There is an extended video of the girl singing which is uploaded on YouTube, in the video, the girl can be seen learning the lyrics of the song.

The song is from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi, starring Sadhna and it is among the singer’s most soulful and famous songs. The song featured music by Madan Mohan Kohli and the lyrics are by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. Notably, Mangeshkar herself considered this song to be among her top six favourite songs.

Singing covers of Lata Mangeshkar songs worked wonders for Ranu Mondal too. Mondal became an internet sensation when a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ from the 1972 film Shor went viral on social media in August.