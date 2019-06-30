People often take weekend getaways to wildlife sanctuaries to explore the wildlife and its nature but what if a wild animal sees its prey in you and starts chasing you. Sound scary right? A similar incident took place in Mathunga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala where a wild tiger chased two people riding on a bike. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, two people are seen riding the bike inside the sanctuary when one of them noticed a tiger chasing them.

However, the tiger chased them only for a few seconds and then disappeared into the jungle at the side of the road. The clip was shared on Facebook by Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS), which is an NGO working towards the protection of forests and wildlife.

Watch the viral video here:



The clip created a lot of stir among Facebook users and started pouring comments. While some were concerned about the Tigers, others found the incident funny.

One user commented, “If humans intrude into areas of tigers, that’s what they will do.” While the other wrote, “Oh ho just stop and pet the kitty. It just wants to show some love.”

Check out the reactions here:

Hindustan Times spoke to FAWPS about the incident and they said that the people on the bike were Forest Department officials and they went to patrol the area upon the information received about a tiger sighting.