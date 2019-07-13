Do you remember the time #JCBKiKhudai caused a stir on social media and inspired hilarious memes and JCB excavators videos? Once again, JCB is back into the buzz with a hilarious video that has taken the internet by storm and it has left netizens amused. In the Tik Tok video, the JCB excavators are moving to the beats of the popular Naagin song ‘Mein Teri Dushman’ and a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute. At the end of the video, the man can be seen running away and laughing hilariously.

The video has been shared by the Twitter user and wrote, “thank you for not banning TikTok.#TikTok #ThursdayThoughts. (sic)” The video has gone insanely viral and has fetched over 40,000 views.

Twitterati has shared funny comments and has compared to India’s loss at World Cup semi-final match. One user wrote, “After India loss in World cup 19, this video has brought back the enthusiasm of who we are as a country.” While the other commented, “Creativity at it’s best.”

After India loss in World cup 19, this video has brought back the enthusiasm of who we are as a country 😁✌☺️. #RockNroll — Siddharth Nirmal (@sidnirmal) July 12, 2019

Hahahahhaa what’s that 😂😂🤣🤣😂 — Sapan Kumar Singh (@dreamsk007) July 12, 2019

Creativity at it’s best — Zeeshan Usman (@skzeeshanusman) July 12, 2019

Lol — Jay (@Jay____P) July 11, 2019

Earlier, #JCBKiKhudayi started to trend after a video of a JCB machine removing rubble went viral. After that, Google is flooded with the keywords related to JCB such as JCB Memes, JCB Ki Khudai memes, JCB Ki Khudai video, JCB Machine Memes, JCB Ki Khudai meme why, JCB Ki Khudai meme viral.