Kolkata: As India celebrates Durga Puja, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen participating in the Ashtami celebrations at a pandal in Kolkata. Clad in a red saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun, Jahan joined in all the fun as she played the traditional ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol and that too quite effortlessly.

The TMC MP was also seen spotted dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband Nikhil Jain played the ‘dhaak’. Jahan also visited the pandal and offered prayers before playing the instrument.

Jahan took to Instagram to post other pictures from her Durga Ashtami celebrations.

However, her act did not go down well with Muslim clerics who said,”Worshipping other Gods is not permitted in Islam.” One of them also said that Islam does not need her and she should change her name and religion.

However, this is not the first time Nusrat has been attacked by clerics. Earlier this year, she was strongly criticised for wearing vermilion and sporting a ‘mangalsutra’ at her oath-taking ceremony.