We all love to eat gol gappas and it is no different for Bollywood celebrities also. Leaving fans smitten with her gol gappa cravings, Urvashi Rautela has shared a video where she can be seen having a gol gappa and her gestures prove that she loves it. Dressed in a yellow crop top and denim, she completed her look with a black jacket and stylish aviators. With a dash of lipstick, subtle makeup and bangles on her hand, she once again will make your jaws drop.

The video will surely give you craving and make you hit the gol gappa stall instantly. Sharing the video, she wrote, “GIRLS BE LIKE, bhaiya #golgappe aur spicy banao . Tag GolGappe lovers below. P.S all Golgappe parties please invite me. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, her video performing aerial yoga went viral on social media. In the video, the Hate Story 4 actor can be seen donning an all grey athleisure wear as she hung and grooved sensuously from a purple silk rope, moving in tandem with the Bekhayali song from Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster hit, Kabir Singh. The video was captioned, “Happiness is hanging off a silk Tag someone who loves Aerial ….. #love #Aerialsilks #AerialYoga #AerialArts #Aerial #dance #Fitness” (sic).



Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”