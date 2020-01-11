Sydney: A team of firefighters from the US got a hero’s welcome on Thursday as they arrived in Australia to help battle one of the worst bushfires that the country has ever seen. Passengers at the Sydney international airport clapped and cheered for the American firefighters, the video of which is now going viral on social media.

Commissioner of the New South Wales Shane Fitzsimmons shared the heartwarming video on Twitter and wrote, “Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity.”

The video has received more than 7 million views on Twitter.

US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria.

Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 9, 2020

Seventy-one firefighters from the US and Canada arrived this week to help with firefighting efforts and they will assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service, the largest fire service in the Australian state of Victoria.

So far, 95 Canadians and 159 Americans have been sent to Australia to help. Moved by the gesture, earlier this week Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked US President Donald Trump for his “strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia”.

Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season. Thanks also to the American people for their many messages of support. Australia and the US are great mates. 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 7, 2020

The move comes in response to Australia’s gesture in 2018, when the country had sent their own teams of firefighters to California to help fight a series of blazes that had erupted across the state.

The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have been exchanging fire assistance for more than 15 years.

People on the internet were overwhelmed by this gesture and thanked the firefighters:

This is amazing! I’m so proud of my countrymen🇺🇸coming to join your countrymen🇦🇺to rid these fires together! We❤️you Australia & we’re so heartbroken for you. We ALL want to help. Thank you for the generous welcome for our guys. Let’s kick some fire-ass!👩🏼‍🚒🔥👨🏻‍🚒 — JetSetChristy (@JetSetChristy) January 9, 2020

My father was a firefighter. The job is so dangerous, & my mother, brother, & I worried each time he left our home that he would not return. Thank you to these American firefighters arriving in Sydney to help with the #AustraliaFires. Sending love & prayers to all affected. https://t.co/YBQ2saE7ht — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 9, 2020

All looked very humble and ready to get down to business. I am glad there are some that can still carry on the compassionate side of the US people and not just represent the destruction we've come to symbolize. — Ignorance Erasure (@ring_jarrett) January 9, 2020

No Australian politician or celebrity ever walked through a regular crowd in Sydney Int'l and got a spontaneous welcome like this. — waggacrow (@waggacrow) January 9, 2020

You see, goodness matters. It was selfless service and excellence in all we did, that as Americans, once mattered to the world. I believe it still does. Ask the Australians here in the airport what they think? #Kindness #Goodness #SelflessService #Excellence — Lou Coyle (@lc1and1) January 9, 2020

Since September, high temperatures and dry conditions have fueled the blazes, which have so far burned through more than 25 million acres of land. 27 people have been killed and ecologists estimate more than a billion animals have died as a result of the fires.