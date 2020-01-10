Varanasi: With increasing cases of crime against women, a youth from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has developed a cool new gadget to help out women in distress.

Shyam Chaurasia, an aspiring scientist, has developed a ‘lipstick gun’ that can not only trigger off an explosion like sound, but also send a distress signal to the police emergency number 112.

How does it work?

Chaurasia says that he fitted an additional socket into a regular lipstick cover to cleverly include the ‘gun’.

When triggered, it sets off a loud bang, alerting people in the vicinity while also sending a distress signal to the police via the 112 emergency number.

“If a woman is caught in an uncomfortable situation, she can simply press the button fitted in the socket. This will trigger a loud explosion like sound and also send a message to 112. It is easy to carry and since it is fitted to the normal lipstick, it will not raise any doubts,” he said.

Here’s what it looks like:

The lipstick gun is chargeable and is connected to the mobile phone through bluetooth.

It took Shyam one month to make the gadget which costs around Rs 600 and now, he is also planning to get a patent for the device.

After using the gadget, Shefali Rai, a student of the Banaras Hindu University, said: “It is convenient to carry and creates a scare with its explosion sound. When you take it out, no one will suspect because it looks like a lipstick.”