New South Wales: A woman has been hailed as a hero after a video of her rescuing a badly burnt koala from a bushfire went viral. The video shows the injured koala emerging from the flames and walking across the road, making its way to the other side.

According to reports, the footage was captured during a fire near Port Macquarie in New South Wales.

The focus then shifts to a woman, identified as Toni, who is seen running to save the koala with her shirt off. Toni then uses her shirt to grab the koala, and pulls it down from a tree.

Pulling it to safety, she then gives the koala some water to drink before dousing it with water. The koala is now being treated for his bunns at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Bushfires in Australia, which have raged across the country’s east coast in the past few weeks, have claimed the lives and habitats of hundreds of koalas. Over 350 koalas are feared to have died in the bushfires, and 31 have been brought to the hospital to be treated.

The intense heat and strong winds have fueled the blazes around the country, forcing over 100 schools to close and spewing thick smoke over Sydney, leading to poor air quality, as per an Accuweather report.