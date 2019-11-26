Mumbai: It’s been more than a decade since the devastating 26/11 tragedy but the the scars of the deadly attack are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of India. Remembering the fateful day, people including celebrities and politicians, took to social media to pay their tributes to the martyrs of the attack who laid down their lives to save the city.

Amongst them, was industrialist Ratan Tata who shared a picture of himself standing with police officials outside Taj with a heartfelt note. He praised the indomitable spirit of Mumbai and said that the city will never forget the scars and will “remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity”.

In a post which was shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the former chairman of Tata, wrote:

“11 years later, a lot has been said about the tragedy that commenced on 26/11/2008. The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful. We will not forget the scars and the needless suffering caused at the hospital, the railway station, the hotels and across the city. But most importantly, we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity displayed by Mumbai in all its power on that day. I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out.”

The iconic Taj Mahal palace hotel, which was the prime target of the 26/11 attacks, was built by Ratan Tata’s great-grandfather, Jamsetji Tata. The devastating attack completely damaged the heritage wing of the hotel, following which Ratan Tata had promised to build every inch of the hotel to send out a message that the terrorists had failed to kill the spirit of Mumbai.

It was reopened a month later and took 21 months to restore it. Tata had then dedicated the restored hotel to those who were killed in the 26/11 attack and said, “We can be hurt but we cannot be knocked down,” something which he included in his post today as well.