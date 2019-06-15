Recently Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO summit was held where the focus was on hectic conversations and what leaders said. However, the culture of the member countries got attention at the concert with coke studio Pakistan’s fame Baloch folk singer Akhtar Chanal Zahri and India’s Flute player Ronu Majumdar, both representing their country. Pakistani singer Akhtar Chanal Zahri whose’s coke studio song ‘ daanah pah daanah’ got more than 16 million on YouTube spoke to WION in Bishkek sand said, “I am happy to be here..I represented Pakistan at the SCO.”

On India Pakistan ties he said, “My message is, we should be good neighbours. India is our hamsaya mulk (close neighbour) and it should also remain every green. We should be friends”

He further said that he believes that these two countries are brothers.

Zahri has worked for Bollywood as well and sung for movies like Mirzya. He shared anecdotes how he was invited for a tea by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and once he sang in front of Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he visited Islamabad in 2004. Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Islamabad in 2004 to attend the 12th SAARC summit. This wasn’t his first time representing Pakistan. In the past, he travelled with former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto to England.

Talking about the Hindu heritage in Pakistan’s Balochistan, he said “we have a kali temple in Kalat, Mahadev temple in Mastung and Pani Nath temple..Hinglaj Mata mandir…I have performed at Hinglaj temple”

During the gala concert on Thursday all the SCO leaders–India, Pakistan, Russia, China and 4 central Asian countries–Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were present.

Thursday’s concert saw India cultural presentation in Bengali and Bollywood numbers such as lakdi ki kathi , kathi pe ghoda from film Masoom.