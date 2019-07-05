They say never let the child inside you die and Indian web series’ crush-worthy actors Sapna Pabbi along with Sumeet Vyas made sure to never let that happen, at least that is what we are assuming from their recent pictures. Smearing the Internet with contagious stressbusting stint of their’s at Taiwan, the national crushes were seen being all child-like as they made the most of the windy weather and traffic free highway roads.

Giving fans a digital respite ahead of the weekend, Sumeet shared the viral pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Sumeet can be seen jumping high up into the air, in the middle of a road with two bicycles parked behind him and mountains kissing the tip of thick grey clouds. In the following picture, he can be seen smiling back at the camera as he directed his bicycle towards the diverging road while the next picture shows him happily cycling alongside Sapna. Donning a short dainty purple dress paired with brown boots, Sapna flashed her dimpled smile as she rode a typical pink cycle under a clear sky. The last picture in the post shows the two actors posing from inside a window-framed artifact with lush green fields stretching up to the mountains behind them. Sumeet captioned the post as, “been a while since i was a child…” (sic).

View this post on Instagram been a while since i was a child… A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:25pm PDT

On the professional front, Sumeet rose to fame after playing the lead in web series, Permanent Roommates. He then went on to feature in many shows which won him consistent accolades. Sumeet was last seen in Bollywood, in Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie did a decent business at the box office. Currently, he is gearing up for the web series The Verdict State Vs Nanavati where he will feature as Ram Jethmalani. “Ram Jethmalani obtained his law degree at the age of 17. He was a refugee from Sindh, who came to India after the partition with his first wife, whom he had married at the age of 18. He married his second wife in 1952 in India. One of his critical initial wins, was when he fought a case against the Bombay Refugees Act of India. In 1959, he came into the limelight again, when he chose to be the watching brief on a case that would make him one of the most famous lawyers in the country; the case that was not just a challenge for him, but for the entire judicial system of India.”

Sapna, on the other hand, made her big screen debut in Vishesh Film’s Khamoshiyan. She became a known face of the web ever since her successful stints in the series 24, 24: Season 2, The Trip, Breathe, The Reunion and The Trip 2.