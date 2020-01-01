New Delhi: 2020 is here and on the wonderful occasion, our leaders extended new year greetings to citizens, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a joyous year ahead and hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.
President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of the country and said that the dawn of the new year and the new decade is an occasion for people to commit themselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020,” Naidu said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! #Welcome2020”.
Here are how other leaders wished the nation:
