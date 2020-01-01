New Delhi: 2020 is here and on the wonderful occasion, our leaders extended new year greetings to citizens, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a joyous year ahead and hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of the country and said that the dawn of the new year and the new decade is an occasion for people to commit themselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate.

Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2020

The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020,” Naidu said.

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020.

The New Year is a time for new beginnings. #Welcome2020 #NewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/uyU31BtZs6 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

On this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings. Let us pledge to do our best to realize our true potential, as individuals first and then collectively, as a nation. #Welcome2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! #Welcome2020”.

Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! #Welcome2020 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2019

Here are how other leaders wished the nation:

Greetings and warm New Year wishes to everyone. May the year 2020 bring happiness, good health and well being for all of you. नव वर्ष की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/mdxFYBbmDx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to each and everyone of you. आप सबको नया साल बहुत बहुत मुबारक#Welcome2020 #Happy2020 pic.twitter.com/SNH7z8MzOW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 1, 2020

May the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a new dawn and happiness for everyone. #HappyNewYear সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের

শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,

নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের

জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020

Unravel the possibilities before you .. Dream dreams and resolve to make them come true. Begin the year with a bang. Happy 2020 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0fff6duvTR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 1, 2020

