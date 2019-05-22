Believe it or not, TikTok app has been on the top for creating and sharing short interesting videos. It has the power of making a commoner a viral sensation overnight. The app has become a gold mine for some of the most hilarious and entertaining videos. Most of the videos are very relatable, hilarious and entertaining. Recently, a West Bengal woman on the TikTok app has grabbed everyone’s attention for her killer expressions and lip synchronization. Her user id is by the name of Kitu Goswami, with 9.1k fans and 158.k hearts.

In one of her videos, Kitu Goswami’s expression on Sia’s popular song ‘Cheap Thrills’ has gone viral. The desi touch to the video is making us watch it again and again.

Take a look at the video here:

Here are a few more videos of the same woman. Check out her expressions:















TikTok is an app that allows users to upload short videos with audio and visual effects. The app is owned by a Chinese company named Bytedance and was previously known as musical.ly.

Earlier, TikTok was in the news for the ban of the app from the play stores after the Madras High Court imposed an interim ban on it. After almost a week, the Court decided to lift the interim ban on TikTok and made it available for download via official channels.