Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with the film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Last night, PeeCee attended the wrap-up party of the film held in Mumbai and looked stunning in white Danielle Guizio’s buttoned-up white mini dress. The pictures made its way to social media and went viral instantly. What caught the attention of netizens was the knee brace that she was wearing on the left knee and it has left her fans worried.

The fans started to ask questions such as ‘what happened to your knee’, ‘are you okay’ ‘why the knee brace’ and so on.

Lately, she also took to Instagram to share the picture with the team of the film and announced the wrap up of The Sky is Pink. She wrote a long post that reads, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!! #skyispink.” (sic)

The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.

Apart from this, Priyanka has collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for her next Hollywood project. The project is a wedding comedy.