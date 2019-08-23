The burning of the Amazon rainforest for the last several days has emerged as the major concerns for the environmentalists, governments and people all across the world. After actor Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media to share the eye-opening pictures of the burning rainforest, several celebrities all over the world expressed their concern online. But, what is the prime reason behind this dreadful fire? What is responsible for the burning of the biggest rainforest which provides 20 per cent oxygen to the world and is considered as the lungs of Earth?

As per a report published in the weekly Brasil de fato, right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro emboldened the farmers in the area to clear the land to create pastures by speeding deforestation. The report adds that following this, the farmers organised a ‘fire day’ along the highway BR-163 that goes through the middle of the rainforest.

What is even more alarming is that the Amazon fires are so big that they are visible from space. In the latest pictures released on august 11, NASA showed the wild spread of fires, reporting that the satellites detected the fire activity in July itself.

A report in Reuters revealed that the rainforest region never experienced a ‘dry weather’ this year. A dry season is often the cause of the natural fires in the rainforest. However, this time, as suggested by the report, ‘starting a fire is the work of humans, either deliberately or by accident.’