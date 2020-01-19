WhatsApp was down for a moment and many users faced the problem as the messenger app couldn’t download pictures, stickers. The users complained they were unable to open attachments, check stories, open photos, GIFs, stickers on the app. Many users took to Twitter went out of control to find the root cause of WhatsApp not being active.

According to tweets, the outage is resulting in failure to load images in the app. Many angry users vented their frustration and trolled WhatsApp and created funny memes.

With all the fuss over it, #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter, and social media users couldn’t help but could make a joke. Even after the service was resumed, Twitter was overflowing with ‘WhatsApp Down’ jokes.

Take a look at the jokes here:

#whatsappdown U know twitter🔥 is best and Fast server in worldwide pic.twitter.com/ysVFyDVeb4#whatsappdown — Velmani SVG (@VelmaniSVG18) January 19, 2020

#whatsappdown since whatsapp is refusing to send my pictures pic.twitter.com/qnWrzktpNA — Ukeogbani (@Ukeria11) January 19, 2020

Me waiting for my WhatsApp status update to actually upload. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/bkPLHj220S — Chi Onuorah (@mererah) January 19, 2020

Checks data balance

Checks balance again

Comes out of the house looking for network

Activate flight mode for a long time

Restart phone..

Only to realize #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/PTEkI7ToTb — Leibnitz 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Mentoraa1) January 19, 2020

And my crush just sent nudes 😭😭

Can’t download #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/J3VPlveZJR — Salawexe | Official (@Salawexe_Jnr) January 19, 2020

Me rushing to twitter to confirm whether whatsapp is down😂 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/f5u3vtiP8q — Og TRYCE (@slimpablo5) January 19, 2020

As per updates, the WhatsApp stopped functioning at 4 PM and since then users are not able to send photos etc. By 5 PM, the issue sky-rocketed. The regions which are affected by the Facebook-owned messaging app include parts of India, Brazil, and parts of the Middle-East including UAE. As per the map, parts of Europe are also suffering because of the severe outage.

However, the things got sorted and the app is working fine now. The problem was across the globe and now everything is fine.