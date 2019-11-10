New Delhi: On the occasion of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, the world heard Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘My Friend’. More displays of such bonhomie were in store as a day after a video of Imran Khan looking for his cricket buddy Sidhu went viral on social media — for various reasons.

“Achcha hamaara woh Sidhu kidhar hai? Main keh raha hoon hamaara Sidhu.”(Where is our Sidhu? I am calling him our Sidhu,” Imran Khan was seen asking his officials around him. Promptty he realises where he went wrong and makes fun of the word ‘our’ as notwithstanding the personal relationship shared by Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu, their relationship as two politicians has been the eye of the storm several times.

Imran Khan was also seen asking for Manmohan Singh, calling him as ‘Manmohan’, which has irked a few social media users.

I can totally understand when Imran Khan said “Hamara Siddhu” but how dare did he address a man of his father’s age and senior statesman as “Manmohan aa gaya” how dare he ? pic.twitter.com/xcCEVBmVLU — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 10, 2019

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has criticised Sidhu for praising Imran Khan. Sidhu had said, “Sikandar (Alexander) had won the world with fear and you won the heart all over the world.”

“He was invited as a chief guest there. He was not part of official jatha which went from here. Who gave him this right?” Sambit Patra questioned.

Meanwhile, the video has drawn attention for another reason. After Imran Khan’s ‘Hamaara Sidhu’ comment, there was a buzz about the controversy that Sidhu might not have got permission to attend the programme in which it seemed that the conversation veered towards the narrative that if India had blocked Sidhu from visiting Kartarpur corridor, he would have become a hero and all channels would have shown that. Imran Khan was heard contributing to this conversation.