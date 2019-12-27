Jabalpur: Amid nationwide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, fresh controversy has erupted after cops in Uttar Pradesh tweeted a video showing cops damaging vehicles and destroying property and attributed it to Madhya Pradesh police.

Shot from inside a house, the video shows police personnel smashing windshields of cars parked outside a building with batons, but it does not indicate when and where the incident took place. The video had gone viral on social media with some people claiming that the incident took place in UP.

However, the UP Police has rubbished the claim and said in a tweet that it is actually related to Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

“The incident shown in the video is not related to UP police, this video was recorded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh,” UP police tweeted.

Well, the Jabalpur police certainly wasn’t happy that the neighbouring police force dragged their names in the video without any evidence.

“I can’t understand why the video was tweeted with a Jabalpur focus. Instead of tweeting the video with the focus that it relates to Jabalpur, the UP police could have simply stated that the video doesn’t relate to UP. Be it UP, MP or anywhere else, the priority of cops is to establish peace, which we successfully did after the violence by anti-NRC and CAA protesters on December 20,” Jabalpur police chief Amit Singh told NDTV.

Singh also said that he will verify the authenticity of the video, to ascertain whether it was doctored and, if found guilty, the policemen in question would be punished.

Incidents of police allegedly smashing up vehicles after violence during anti-CAA protests, have been reported from other parts of the country too.