Recently, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a group selfie with MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah from Leads. The boys on Thursday skipped training and decided to spend time roaming around the city. Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya wrote, “Boys day out (sic).” But..but..but, the social media find the group picture very confusing. Everyone is asking the same question – Whose hand is that on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder? A ghost around or it’s an optical illusion!

Take a closer look in the picture. Out of many guesses, some even said it could be Parthiv Patel’s hand, despite him not being there.

A few said, “Voh jacket ka design hoga😂”, “thats ravi shastri pi ke gir raha tha …koi use pine se roko yaar”, “BCCI ka haath hai.”

One even said, “Mystery resolved. Pant’s hand is over Dhoni’s shoulder and Bumrah’s hand is over Pant’s shoulder. Matlab, Bumrah ke haath kannon se bhi zyada lambe hain.. Legend!”

Can you solve it?

View this post on Instagram Boys’ day out 🤩 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 4, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

Take a look at the comments below:

Wait I am so confused🧐

Whose hand is on @RishabPant777 ‘s shoulder (the guy who is in the right)?????? https://t.co/dghcDhGyXA — Shivani Paliwal (@shivanipaliwal) July 5, 2019

Whole night spent figuring out that who’s hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder. pic.twitter.com/HzrHTnG9nO — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 5, 2019

A very very good question… Must be Kanoon ka hath! Because i heard that since childhood that Kanoon ke hath Lambe hote hai! 😂😂@RishabPant777 — Manish Chavda (@IManish10_) July 4, 2019

Mystery resolved. Pant’s hand is over Dhoni’s shoulder and Bumrah’s hand is over Pant’s shoulder. Matlab, Bumrah ke haath kannon se bhi zyada lambe hain.. Legend! pic.twitter.com/nPquWB9zri — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 5, 2019

Hey Pant, i just noticed what you did there. https://t.co/zxqUSnxCkm pic.twitter.com/kWPB7vwryI — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 5, 2019

We still don’t have any answers to this and waiting for the cricketer itself to complete the guessing game.

Talking about the World Cup, India, England and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals.