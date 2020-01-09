New Delhi: The first full moon of the year in January is called the Wolf Moon. On January 10, this full moon will coincide with a lunar eclipse as the moon will pass through Earth’s faint outer shadow, called the penumbra. So, this eclipse is being called as Wolf Moon Eclipse.

But why Wolf Moon? According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is said that wolves are heard howling more frequently in January.

There are several superstitious beliefs surrounding a lunar eclipse across the world.

1. Many Buddhists believe that the good and bad deeds one dows during a lunar eclipse become tenfold

2. According to South American myth, the Sun and Moon fight during an eclipse.

3. In America, a lunar eclipse is a precursor to an apocalypse.

4. In India, people avoid eating during eclipses and pregnant moms are asked to stay indoors.

What Indian astrologers say

1. Chant Mahamrityunjay Mantra: “oṃ kṣīraputrāya vidmahe amṛta tatvāya dhīmahi tanno candraḥ pracodayāt”.

2. Venerate Lord Moon, and perform meditation.

3. Avoid initiating any new task or project in this duration.

4. Put the Basil or Tulsi leaves in the food items before the eclipse begins. Do not touch the plant during the eclipse.

5. Avoid cooking foods, eating them or drinking water during this period.

6. Pregnant ladies must refrain from using sharp objects such as knives, scissors or cutter, and avoid going out, as it can affect the growth of the unborn child.

7. The pictures or idols of the deities mustn’t be touched in this duration. .

8. Do not comb their hair, brush their teeth or go to the bathroom.

9. After the Lunar Eclipse ends, Gangajal must be sprinkled all around the house for purification.