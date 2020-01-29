New Delhi: On Tuesday, comedian Kunal Kamra was barred from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.
“In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” the airline said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra, following which Air India also banned Kunal Kamra from flying with them until further notice.
However, Twitterati stood in defence of Kamra, and accused the airlines for hypocrisy, deciding to boycott IndiGo for its decision to ban Kunal.
Many asked why similar actions weren’t taken after terror-accused MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had created a ruckus inside a flight demanding first-class treatment. Here are some tweets:
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri too was roasted after he asked airline companies to take action against Kamra and not against Pragya Thakiur
Earlier, Kamra posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen asking a series of questions while the anchor sits with his headphones on.
He captioned the video, “I did this for my hero…I did it for Rohit”, referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016 alleging harassment by the government.