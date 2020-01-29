New Delhi: On Tuesday, comedian Kunal Kamra was barred from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.

“In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” the airline said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra, following which Air India also banned Kunal Kamra from flying with them until further notice.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

However, Twitterati stood in defence of Kamra, and accused the airlines for hypocrisy, deciding to boycott IndiGo for its decision to ban Kunal.

Many asked why similar actions weren’t taken after terror-accused MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had created a ruckus inside a flight demanding first-class treatment. Here are some tweets:

#BoycottIndigo In Nov 17, IndiGo staff manhandled a passenger at Delhi's Airport. Kunal Kamra did not even disturb the crew like Pragya Thakur on SpiceJet Airlines. And they have the audacity to impose a ban on #kunalkamra for his Man Ki Baat aka monologue? So Ban Monologues? pic.twitter.com/BGe3jTljiq — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) January 28, 2020

.@IndiGo6E @airindiain 's action are excessive & unjustified. Service providers have duty towards the public at large. Acting as agent of political party must come at a price. This act is dereliction of their duties! Ban on Kamra is unjustified.#BoycottAirIndia #BoycottIndigo pic.twitter.com/oB1DwbxeR5 — Owais (@Al_Owais92) January 29, 2020

@IndiGo6E @HardeepSPuri

You've proved your incapability of showing normal human behavior. Did @kunalkamra88 behave rudely with your crew? No. Did he damage your property? No. He asked questions to Arnab Goswami which he didn't answer. Clearly dumb and hateful. #BoycottIndigo — Soumyadip Banerjee (@SriDip2616) January 29, 2020

One minister of bjp says-" goli maro saloon ko".

Another -" why are the ladies and children in shaheen bagh not dying or falling sick"

One declares a state election as India Vs Pakistan

And all they can do is suspend a person for asking questions to journalist..#BoycottIndigo — Iris Armaan (@ArmaanIris) January 29, 2020

Almost every journalist in the media are against Modiji except a handful of few. Bullying a journalist bcoz of his bias is pure sycophancy. You have guts to bully other one sided journalists from your cabal @kunalkamra88 ? #BoycottIndigo — bull🌈 (@untamed_bull) January 29, 2020

Arnab Goswami should atleast think and understand how he does journalism. Atleast now he should check, realize & correct – better for him and the society .. Glad kunal thought him a lesson. With his dangerous unethical journalism many would have suffered big time#BoycottIndigo — SiruthaiChats (@SiruthaiChats) January 29, 2020

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri too was roasted after he asked airline companies to take action against Kamra and not against Pragya Thakiur

Mr Puri, I am extremely impressed with your swift action. Just wondering why no action was taken against terror accused, MP from your party Pragaya Thakur Singh? She disrupted a flight https://t.co/7cywS1d8eI — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 28, 2020

@HardeepSPuri sir …Is this not a choice of airlines to make this call…why govt is pushing these private companies… #ArnabGoswami is welcome to make a police complaint and let law takes it course… This attitude of govt is dangerous #BoycottIndigo #indigoairlines https://t.co/anKWle95n3 — Hari (@s_p_hari) January 29, 2020

Again selective outrage .What about pragya thakur who delayed the flight & didn't know basic rules to travel in flight

I support #kunalkamrahttps://t.co/kP3gEOhYti — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) January 28, 2020

And how about Pragya Thakur what she did was right ? And there was no action in her ! — Tejinder (@Tejinde44628721) January 28, 2020

Hello Mr. Puri, Does this behavior also qualify as disturbing?

Or are your rules not applicable for Prgya Thakur ? @dhruv_rathee @kunalkamra88 pic.twitter.com/g7IoyhslS9 — Kishore Purohit (@AAPKaKishor) January 28, 2020

Where did your concern go when a certain MP hold a plane on ground for 45 minutes? When Republic journo shoved mic to a leader? When Kanhaiya was heckled? What a fall! — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 28, 2020

Earlier, Kamra posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen asking a series of questions while the anchor sits with his headphones on.

He captioned the video, “I did this for my hero…I did it for Rohit”, referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016 alleging harassment by the government.