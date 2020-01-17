New Delhi: No matter how bizarre it may sound, a deaf man has decided to sue Pornhub for there is a lack of subtitles or closed captioning in some videos which, according to his lawyer, is discrimination towards deaf people.

According to reports, Yaroslav Suris has claimed that the company violated his and others’ rights under the American’s with Disabilities Act by denying the deaf and hearing-impaired access to its videos that others can easily enjoy.

He said that though he can watch the videos, he can’t enjoy them fully without captions. Apart from claiming damages, the lawsuit also wants PornHub to be more inclusive.

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category,” Pornhub was quoted.

This is not the first time the issue of closed captioning for online videos has been in the spotlight, reports said.

According to a 2015 report by the BBC, a YouTuber named Rikki Poynter raised awareness for closed captioning on YouTube. A video made by Poynter on the issue was cited by popular YouTuber Tyler Oakley as an inspiration for him to add closed captioning to all his videos on YouTube.