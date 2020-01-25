Khandwa: It is a common tradition for grooms to enter the wedding venue, riding a horse accompanied by a ‘baraat’, but in Madhya Pradesh two sisters turned the tables and how!

Challenging patriarchy and tradition, these two desi brides decided to ride a horse to the groom themselves.

Sakshi and Srishti, the two sisters who had their wedding ceremonies on January 22, took out their own wedding procession (baraat) and rode horses to reach houses of their grooms in Khandwa, as a tradition followed by Patidar community.

The pictures, which were shared by news agency ANI, quickly went viral.

As they rode the horses towards their grooms, the sisters donned traditional clothes, a turban, black sunglasses and held swords.

“I feel proud to be part of this community and that they have been following this tradition,” Srishti told ANI.

The father of the brides too urged the people of other communities to follow the tradition as well to give respect to the women of this country.

“This is a 400-500 years old tradition. We are carrying it forward to support the government message “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. The daughters of this country should be treated equally. This is the message that we want to convey with our tradition and will continue practising it,” said Arun, the father of the daughters.

Twitter was all praises for the swag sisters, here’s how they reacted:

