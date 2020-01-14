New Delhi: Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation, on Monday expressed his concerns over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’.
As expected, his statements soon went viral and became the talking point on social media, with Microsoft, Windows and Satya Nadella being the trending hashtags on Twitter, early on Tuesday morning.
However, netizens taking a dig at India’s ‘boycott culture’, were curious as to whether people will boycott Microsoft and Windows next, given their tendency to do so, whenever they find something ‘offensive’ or have issues with views that don’t align with their ideology.
Just last week, after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to JNU, it took people no time to start trending the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak, while urging others not to watch her movie because she stood in support of ‘anti-national elements’.
Netizens dared people to do the same in today’s case and mocked the easily ‘outraged’ lot, questioning on how ‘Boycott Windows’ trend wasn’t a thing already. Here are some funny tweets:
What did Nadella say?
Earlier on Monday, while speaking to Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News, Nadella had termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’.
“I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” the Microsoft CEO had said.
Hours after his statement, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi, taking a dig at Nadella, said that his statement on CAA is a ‘perfect example’ of ‘How literate need to be educated’.