New Delhi: Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation, on Monday expressed his concerns over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’.

As expected, his statements soon went viral and became the talking point on social media, with Microsoft, Windows and Satya Nadella being the trending hashtags on Twitter, early on Tuesday morning.

However, netizens taking a dig at India’s ‘boycott culture’, were curious as to whether people will boycott Microsoft and Windows next, given their tendency to do so, whenever they find something ‘offensive’ or have issues with views that don’t align with their ideology.

Just last week, after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to JNU, it took people no time to start trending the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak, while urging others not to watch her movie because she stood in support of ‘anti-national elements’.

Netizens dared people to do the same in today’s case and mocked the easily ‘outraged’ lot, questioning on how ‘Boycott Windows’ trend wasn’t a thing already. Here are some funny tweets:

Bhakt After Boycott Everything

Like Movies, Microsoft Products, Amazon, Danik Bhaskar , Actors, Actresses, Brand Products #Satyanadella pic.twitter.com/ViX7MPMBqC — Rofl Haryanvi (@MastHaryanvi) January 14, 2020

Ok Bhakts, Time to boycott Microsoft and Windows now. Just be careful that you don’t start boycotting windows of your house 😂 https://t.co/sl3cmKlr7i — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 13, 2020

RT if you want @TajinderBagga to Boycott Microsoft, Google & Facebook, basically boycott technology itself after India's greatest techie Satya Nadella's comment on CAA — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 13, 2020

I am waiting for Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai to say something controversial about CAA-NRC, so that we can ban Android and iOS & go back to communicating via BSNL Landline. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 14, 2020

Dear bhakts, it's time to break your computers and laptops and #BoycottWindows. See what Satya Nadella is saying, anti-national. https://t.co/IdA6CAAvaq — Altamash Ali (@BeWithAli) January 13, 2020

After boycotting chhapak, lux, nirma and many more things, now #boycottwindows will soon be in trending list, but maximim Indians already using pirated version of it. So, it's totally fine for them🤣🤣 #SatyaNadella #Windows #SatyaNadella — Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) January 14, 2020

#SatyaNadella has put RW in very difficult position. Even if they try to trend #BoycottWindows, they'll have have to use Microsoft Word to draft sample tweets for their copy-paste brigade. — Parikshit Shah 🇮🇳 (@imparixit) January 14, 2020

Dear Bhakts! – what sort of statement is @satyanadella making against #CAA!!

Let us immediately #BoycottWindows.

(dont worry this will not impact us – we are anyways using pirated versions) #masterstroke https://t.co/kX6tT94qjs — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 13, 2020

WHY ISN'T #BOYCOTTWINDOWS TRENDING?!?! I'M DISAPPOINTED IN YOU INDIA 😭😭😭 — Sudeep Parulekar (@so___deep) January 14, 2020

What did Nadella say?

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News, Nadella had termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’.

“I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” the Microsoft CEO had said.

Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020

Hours after his statement, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi, taking a dig at Nadella, said that his statement on CAA is a ‘perfect example’ of ‘How literate need to be educated’.