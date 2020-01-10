New Delhi: Seems like the movies ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Tanhaji’ that released today are competing against each other not only on Box office but on the political front also. After Deepika Padukone’s much-talked about visit to JNU, politics has invaded Bollywood yet again with political parties picking a side and trying to favour one movie over another for political gains.

However, amid this ongoing tussle, it’s the movie-goers who are having a swell time. How, you ask? The audiences are now getting movie tickets for free, in this political tug-of-war.

On the one hand, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers in Madhya Pradesh are distributing free tickets for ‘Chhapaak’, to express their solidarity with Padukone and promote her movie.

On the other hand, BJP workers are distributing free tickets for ‘Tanhaji’ to register their protest against Deepika’s controversial JNU visit. Amusing, isn’t it?

Notably, Chhapaak was on Thursday declared tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both Congress-ruled, and that seems to have irked the BJP workers.

Deepika’s decision to make an appearance at JNU after many students were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob, has divided the nation and hashtags both in support of and against the actress has flooded social media since Tuesday.

Soon after the actor’s pictures went viral, a section of people started trending #BoycottChhapaak, while declaring their support for Devgn’s Tanhaji.

BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, too declared that he would give out free tickets for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’.

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a period drama and marks Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and chronicles the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.