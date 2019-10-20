Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the hottest divas of the social media world. On Sunday afternoon, she has treated fans with her gorgeous picture in an army green jumpsuit teamed up with stylish aviator, a pair of earrings, matching footwear and hair styled in a bun. In the photo, she can be seen posing against a tree and looks uber hot. For the photoshoot, she opted for Vero Moda couture and her pictures have taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Outfit: @veromodaindia Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her couple of pictures while enjoying her day out at a pool and looks smoking hot in a yellow swimsuit. In the photo, she can be seen posing in the pool and it will urge you to hit a poolside this weekend. With absolutely no makeup, and hair kept loose, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Water baby. (sic)”

She rose to fame with her maiden film Oru Adaar Love’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ and became the internet crush overnight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.