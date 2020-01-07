Devon: People have bizarre addictions, just like this woman from Devon who loves eating talcum powder! Well, the addiction has gone so far that she has reportedly spent a fortune in buying talcum powders to quench her cravings.

44-year-old Lisa Anderson recently revealed that she eats a full tub of Johnson’s Baby talcum powder every day and has been doing so for the past 15 years. She has spent a grand total of around £8,000 (Rs 7.5 lakhs) on her unusual craving.

It all started 15 years ago, when when she felt a sudden ‘overwhelming’ urge to do so while drying off her son after a bath. From there, her cravings intensified and she can now consume a whole tub every day.

She says how she used to run off to the bathroom at least 40 times a day to eat the powder that she eats off the back of her hand.

“I do get it’s a bit weird. It just has this nice soapy taste. I can get through a 200g bottle in a day. With the bigger ones, I get through about one-and-a-half a week. I remember getting really drawn to its smell. Now I can’t do without it. I go up and get some every half an hour,” Anderson was quoted by UNILAD.

For almost a decade she kept this addiction a secret but had to confide in her ex-partner when he caught her eating the white powder.

She has now decided to get professional help after doctors allegedly told her she may have PICA syndrome – an eating disorder characterised by a compulsion to eat non-food items.

However, her condition is yet to be fully diagnosed and doctors reckon her cravings could be a result of iron deficiency, OCA, and PICA syndrome.