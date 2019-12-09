Atlanta: Well, this story is sure to give you the creeps. In a bizarre incident, a woman on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta, was allegedly stung by a scorpion on Thursday.

The woman, who has not been named, told TMZ that while the plane was in midair, she started to feel a stinging sensation on her leg. When the pain intensified, she went to the restroom to take a look. The woman then said a live scorpion dropped out of her pant leg and crawled across the floor.

Luckily, the scorpion was caught by flight attendants before it could create any more ruckus.

When the plane landed, paramedics and physicians tended to the victim who allegedly sustained multiple stings. She reportedly did not suffer any major injuries and will be fine.

The airline’s representative said, “After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance. Upon landing in Atlanta, the flight was met by medical personnel and the customer was transported to a local hospital. We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, airline officials are investigating how the scorpion came to be on the plane.