Vidisha: In a bizarre medical case, a woman gave birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a village in Ganjbasoda area of Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Sunday. After the news spread, locals are thronging the hospital to catch a glimpse of the baby boy.

As per doctors, the woman underwent sonography in her 35th-month of pregnancy when her twins were detected. However, the doctors were stunned after she delivered a baby with one body and two heads after an operation, Dr Sanjay Khare, civil surgeon of the district hospital said.

This is the first child of 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, who was married a year and a half ago. Doctors say that such children are very rare and this is the first of its kind case in Vidisha.

Dr Pratibha Oswal told Hindustan Times, “It was a critical operation as we didn’t expect a conjoint baby. This is the first child of the woman, who was married one and a half years ago. After the operation, the family was shocked so we didn’t tell the mother about the conjoint baby.”

Such a condition occurs only one in a million and happens only when the fetus in the womb of the woman does not develop properly. The baby is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and doctors are consulting the opinion of expert doctors in Bhopal and Delhi.