Bhopal: In an embarrassment for the Madhya Pradesh government, a video of a woman official touching feet of state Public Works Department and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas district has gone viral.

The video was first shared by Bharatiya Janata Party state Vice President Vijesh Lunawat, who took a dig at the incident and wrote: ”This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy on the feet of the minister.”

The video was captured on Tuesday when Sajjan Singh reached a gurdwara to pay his obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev. Several programmes were organised in the state, including Dewas, to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

The woman officer is identified as Sanjana Jain, Commissioner of Dewas Municipal Corporation, who is now receiving flak for the act. Many people on social media dubbed the incident as ‘shameful’ and touted it as an ‘ugly display of sycophancy’.

After a controversy erupted over the matter, Sajjan Singh said that Jain touched his feet because of the festival of Bhaidooj.

This comes a day after state food and civil supply minister, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, dropped to his knees and then put his forehead on Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s feet in ‘reverence’ while shouting the slogan, “Maharaj ki jai” to greet him at the Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh.