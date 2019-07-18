A hilarious video of a woman driving the car into the river in New Jersey is going viral. It so happened, the woman was leaving from the Spotless Car Care wash, when instead of hitting brakes, she instead hit the accelerator. In the video, the car can be seen driving straight to the river and plunges it into it. The car wash staff can be seen running towards the river. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Hackensack Fire Department released the video and pictures from the incident.

Taking to Facebook, it wrote, “Engine 5, Rescue 1, Safety and Deputy 4 responded to 424 River Street in the rear for a car that went off the embankment into the river. One minor injury to the occupant. Car was leaving the car wash when the incident occurred driver hit the gas on mistake Hackensack police to conduct an investigation. The towing company on seeing to do removal @hackensackpd @pfanj.iaff @ Hackensack, New Jersey. (sic)”

Watch the viral video here:





As per the reports, the driver suffered minor injury in the incident and the car was being driven by a 64-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her daughter. The mother and daughter were helped out of the water and was managed to escape any major injuries. The elder woman was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but the daughter refused any medical attention.

In China, a similar incident took place where an elderly woman accidentally hit the accelerator instead of brakes which lead her car dangle down from the fourth storey of a multi-level parking area.