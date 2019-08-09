Remember a woman who went viral for her melodious voice and soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar classic Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, she has now received a makeover, along with offers to appear on singing shows. The woman, identified as Ranu Mondal, works at Ranaghat station in West Bengal.

The video of hers is trending all over social media and has crossed over 4 million views on Facebook. ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’ is the page and now they have again shared an update of Ranu Mondal. She had received a makeover after the viral video. She has also received multiple offers to appear on singing and talent hunt shows.

Ranu became an overnight internet sensation. Not only this, but she is also getting offers to perform in areas bordering Kolkata, Mumbai, Kerala and Bangladesh. The organisers who offered to sing to Ranu have made a makeover of them. The pictures are going viral on the internet.

Take a look at her makeover:



Speaking to a media daily, Ranu said that she was married to Babloo, a Mumbai-based man. After her husband’s death, she returned to Ranaghat and started doing petty work at the station.

“She brought tears in my eyes. How beautiful she is and so is her voice,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a voice, how very expressive,” said another. “Her voice is so beautiful,” a third commented.