Guwahati: A picture of two women police personnel taking care of babies, while their mothers were appearing for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Exam in Assam, has gone viral on social media.

The picture was taken outside Don Bosco High School, Mangaldoi in Darrang district on Sunday where nearly four lakh candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test (TET). Among them, many were women aspirants as well, who had come to the examination center along with their babies. However, before entering the classroom, the women handed over their babies to the women cops who were deployed to guard the examination hall.

As seen in the picture, the cops are seen comforting the crying babies with a smile on their faces. Sharing the image on Twitter, the Assam police department, “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!”

Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are! Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam. pic.twitter.com/u6fIx6hOjb — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 10, 2019

The image has since then, gone viral. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kulodhar Saikia also shared the picture on his Twitter account

Children sleep soundly in mother’s tender arms. When their Moms are busy writing teacher recruitment (TET) exam ,Assam Police ensured that the babies are cuddled up in safe & secure hands. pic.twitter.com/P0pV6QvsSk — Kula Saikia, IPS (@saikia_kula) November 10, 2019

People on Twitter lauded the women cops for this incredibly sweet gesture and praised their dedication

The baby wrapped in pink towel is very happy. God bless 🤗🤗🙏🙏 — Actually Factual (@flamingeyeballz) November 10, 2019

We salute you — Mohan Rajkumar (@MohanRa72057125) November 10, 2019

The Assam TET 2019 Exam, conducted by Secondary Board of Education (SEBA), Assam was held on November 10th, 2019.