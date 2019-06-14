World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. World Blood Donor Day is one of eight official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). World Blood Donor Day promotes the unpaid and voluntary donation of blood, which is a life-saving gift to the person in need. Many people are unaware of how to donate blood or if they can donate blood at all so therefore this day helps them in knowing about blood donation.

Every year, the campaign focuses on one main issue and this year the theme is “Safe blood for all”. The theme is a call for action to all the governments, healthcare institutions and blood banks across the globe to meet the adequate demand of blood for all the patients who require a blood transfusion.

Twitterati is spreading awareness and taking up to social media to thank volunteers, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood donation.

Check out the tweets:

Blood donation saves lives. On #WorldBloodDonorDay, let’s pledge to donate blood, encourage others and make a difference. pic.twitter.com/hkngveeBB0 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 14, 2019

Which blood group can be donated to whom..👇🏻👇🏻 Let’s unity and come forward to donate blood and save life..🙏🙏

Happy Blood Donor’s Day to all..:)#WorldBloodDonorDay pic.twitter.com/ZucPmIMvVy — Maha”Rishi”Reddy (@imsupertramp01) June 14, 2019

According to statistics by the World Health Organization, on an average, India needs 12 million units of blood per year. A dearth of this precious resource has an immense effect on victims of road accidents, cancer patients, women with complicated pregnancies, children undergoing Thalessemia among others.