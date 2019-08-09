Actor Neha Dhupia has been posting about the experiences of young mothers sharing their breastfeeding stories on Instagram as the World Breastfeeding Week just went by. In her latest post, she has shared the story of Prianka Singha, wife of MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha. Prianka is a mother to Kainaat Singha who is two-years-old. Encouraging women to rise above discomfort and let their child have his/ her food peacefully in public, Prianka’s post talks about her personal experience of breastfeeding her child on a flight.

In her post that was now shared by Neha, Prianka revealed that she was comfortable feeding her baby while sitting on her seat on the flight, however, she had to face other people who started giving her looks for doing the same. Prianka said that she was prepared to feed her baby and had made the necessary arrangements but she was surprised by the problematic glances of a few people who made her feel uncomfortable. This, sadly, also included a woman.

Prianka wrote, “Despite having my feeding apron on and wearing appropriate maternity wear for easy feeding with the least exposure, I was being glared at with unaccepting looks from two unknown middle aged men sitting on the row beside me and ironically an elderly lady sitting behind them. At this point my feeling of discomfort and frankly anger disturbed the feed and poor Kainaat and I were both unhappy.” (sic). Here’s her entire post:

Every mother has her own struggle while breastfeeding her child. The external pressure from the people who make her feel uncomfortable while she’s providing the food to her baby, only adds up to the struggle. Star moms like Neha, Sameera Reddy, Soha Ali Khan and Tara Sharma Saluja among others have been encouraging women to break the chain of discomfort and also letting people know that there’s no shame in breastfeeding a child anywhere, anytime.