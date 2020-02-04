New Delhi: Cancer comes unannounced and in a moment, annihilates everything! Unfortunately, cancer has become one of the most frequently diagnosed illnesses across the globe in the past decade and is spreading at an extremely fast pace. As per World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death, which is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

In India alone, more than 11 lakh people are diagnosed with this deadly disease every year and around 25 lakh people are currently living with it. And that’s why we need awareness and education about cancer more than ever.

Today, as we observe World Cancer Day, let’s remember all those celebrities who successfully fought cancer, and inspired us with their positive attitude and sunny spirit.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Life came to a standstill for writer and director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. What followed was painful sessions of chemotherapy, medication, mastectomy and reconstruction, but that didn’t deter her spirits and she came out of the tragedy more stronger and more positive.

Irrfan Khan

In March 2018, actor Irrfan Khan stunned the film industry when he revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare carcinoma that can target various parts of the body. Almost after a year of treatment in London, the actor returned to India with fresh vigour and shared an emotional note for his fans, whose love he said “soothed him in his process of healing.”

Sonali Bendre

After Irrfan Khan, actress Sonali Bendre in July 2018 revealed that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. In an emotional tweet that saddened fans, she wrote, ”Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball.”

Post the announcement, the actress left for the US for treatment with her husband Goldie Behl, and continuously shared updates of her treatment. She became a beacon of inspiration to millions of fans, and was determined to “switch on the sunshine” in her words.

Lisa Ray

In 2009, 37-year-old Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma (a form of blood cancer) following which she shut herself away from any media attention.

She was declared cancer-free in 2010 but she was put on a heavy dose of medication which she is required to take for her entire lifetime. Later, she penned a book, Close To The Bone, where she wrote about her struggles as she battled cancer.

Yuvraj Singh

Millions of Indian cricket fans were disheartened when India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour of the lungs in 2011, just after India lifted the World Cup trophy.

“The diagnosis of cancer shortly after the high of the World Cup victory, it took the joy out of everything, it was a very dark moment in my life,” Yuvraj told CricketNext.

He proceeded to undergo treatment in Boston and Indianapolis, and was discharged in March 2012 after his third and final cycle of chemotherapy. After hitting remission, he staged an inspiring comeback in the same year.

Manisha Koirala

In 2012, the Dil Se actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 42. After a couple of successful surgeries and several chemotherapy sessions in New York, she became cancer-free in 2013.

After her recovery, she said the dreaded disease had changed her as a person, as she is now kinder and values her life and health more. She also said it was very important to have an open conversation about the disease. After her victory over the deadly disease, Manisha released her memoir Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, in which she talked about her treatment and her struggles.

Anurag Basu

Doctors told director Anurag Basu in 2004 that he had only 50 percent chance of survival when he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. However, he wasn’t the one to accept his fate, fought the disease like a champ and returned to give us gems like Gangster, Life in a Metro, Barfi etc.